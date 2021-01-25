Ropes, White & Case Guide Hillman Go-Public At $2.6B Value

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 8:24 PM EST) -- Hardware and home improvement company Hillman said Monday it will go public with a roughly $2.6 billion valuation by merging with a special-purpose acquisition company, a deal hammered out with help from Ropes & Gray LLP and White & Case LLP. Ohio-headquartered HMAN Group Holdings Inc., the parent company of The Hillman Group Inc., said it will merge with Landcadia Holdings III Inc. and begin trading on the Nasdaq. The newly combined company will be named Hillman Solutions Corp. and is expected to trade under the symbol "HLMN," the announcement said. Hillman distributes hardware and home improvement products to customers in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS