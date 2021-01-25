Dominion Sues Giuliani For $1.3B Over False Election Claims

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 10:03 AM EST) -- Dominion Voting Systems Corp. filed a defamation suit Monday demanding $1.3 billion in damages from Rudolph Giuliani, an attorney for former President Donald Trump who played a key role in Trump's effort to overturn his 2020 reelection loss amid unfounded claims of massive election fraud. Rudy Giuliani, shown here in November, was hit with a $1.3 billion defamation suit by Dominion Voting Systems on Monday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) The voting machine company's 107-page complaint centers on several unsupported statements Giuliani made about the company in conservative media, on Twitter and during legislative hearings, all focused on his contention that Dominion devised...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS