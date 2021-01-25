Justices Ask SG To Weigh In On NH v. Mass. Remote Tax Case

Maria Koklanaris By

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 10:13 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked the solicitor general to consider whether it should hear as a matter of original jurisdiction New Hampshire's complaint against Massachusetts' regulation imposing income tax on remote workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.In orders following their Friday conference, the justices held off on deciding whether to grant New Hampshire's complaint until they hear from the acting U.S. solicitor general, Elizabeth Prelogar. The court is seeking the advice of the Justice Department on whether it is constitutional for a state to reach across its borders and tax residents of another state who are not entering that state. The case involves nexus of remote workers, but a decision could be applied to a variety of other nexus matters and cross-state disputes.The justices have alreadyof several states besides New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Two amicus briefs, signed by state attorneys general of both parties, pled with the court that it must decide whether states can tax other states' residents in this manner.The case began when New Hampshire, which does not impose a state income tax on the wages and salaries of its residents,accusing Massachusetts of violating the U.S. Constitution's due process clause and commerce clause. It did so by imposing income tax on workers who aren't setting foot in the state during the public health crisis, according to New Hampshire.New Hampshire complained that Massachusetts was attacking its right not to impose income tax on its own residents and that New Hampshire residents physically in New Hampshire to perform work, even for Massachusetts employers, lack sufficient nexus with Massachusetts.New Hampshire argued that while it doesn't have an income tax, even "the mere possibility of double taxation is forbidden" under the commerce clause. Its complaints, which it said amount to one state harming another, should be heard by the Supreme Court, New Hampshire said.Massachusettsin reply Dec. 11 that New Hampshire is wrong on all counts, essentially arguing the reverse of what New Hampshire argued. In addition to pushing back on New Hampshire's position that the case merits original jurisdiction, Massachusetts said its temporary regulation "readily passes muster" to satisfy all four prongs of 1977's Complete Auto Transit v. Brady . It taxes an activity with substantial nexus to the taxing state, it is fairly apportioned, it does not discriminate against interstate commerce, and it is fairly related to services provided by Massachusetts, the commonwealth told the justices.New Hampshire had complained that the Massachusetts regulation violates all four prongs.New Hampshire is represented by Patrick N. Strawbridge, J. Michael Connolly and James F. Hasson of Consovoy McCarthy PLLC , and Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, Daniel E. Will and Samuel R.V. Garland of the New Hampshire Department of Justice Massachusetts is represented by Elizabeth Napier Dewar of the Massachusetts Office of the Attorney General.The case is State of New Hampshire v. Commonwealth of Massachusetts, case number 22O154, in the U.S. Supreme Court.--Additional reporting by Abraham Gross. Editing by Robert Rudinger.

