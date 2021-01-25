Devil's Advocate: Satanists Sue Boston To Pray At Meeting

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 1:26 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts satanic temple filed suit against the City of Boston on Sunday, asking a federal judge to force the city council to let the group open the council's weekly meeting with a prayer to Satan. The Satanic Temple Inc. wrote in its lawsuit that prayer slots at the weekly meetings are currently doled out by the 13 members of the city council. Each week, a councilor invites a religious group to give an invocation, thus requiring religious leaders to have sufficient political clout, according to the suit. The group — a self-described "infamous IRS-recognized atheistic religious corporation" based in Salem,...

