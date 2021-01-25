Movie Theater Giant AMC Raises $917M To Fend Off Ch. 11

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 11:17 AM EST) -- Movie theater chain giant AMC Entertainment said Monday it raised $917 million in new debt and equity, an amount it said should allow it to stave off bankruptcy as the pandemic continues to stifle its business. Kansas-headquartered AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. said that since mid-December it has raised or received commitments for $917 million in new debt and equity. The additional funds should be enough to sustain it for much of 2021, the announcement said. "This increased liquidity should allow the company to make it through this dark, coronavirus-impacted winter," the announcement said. "Based on a variety of assumptions, including future...

