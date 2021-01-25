Justices Won't Hear Post-Janus Bids For Union Fee Refunds

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 4:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to take up six cases from government workers who sought to recover fees they paid to public-sector unions before a 2018 high court ruling that found state laws requiring such payments are unconstitutional. The rejection of the petitions for certiorari leaves in place appeals court decisions that denied workers' requests to claw back so-called agency fees they paid as nonmembers to the unions that represented their workplaces before the Supreme Court's 2018 ruling in Janus v. American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. The Janus decision said state laws requiring nonmember workers to cover public-sector...

