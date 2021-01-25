Sotomayor Rebuffs Justices For OK'ing Haitian's Removal

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 6:02 PM EST) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor rebuffed her colleagues' decision to allow the deportation of a Haitian man with severe mental illness while he contests removal orders, saying "terrible suffering" awaits him in Haiti. In a Friday dissent, Sotomayor called Alex Francois' case "exactly the kind of circumstance" warranting a temporary stay in removal, arguing the immigration appellate board had misstepped when it remanded an immigration judge's initial decision to grant Francois deportation relief. Francois is likely to win his deportation case before the Fifth Circuit, Sotomayor said, but "if Francois is removed to Haiti as the government intends, he will...

