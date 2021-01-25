Home REIT Drops $95M On 11 UK Portfolios

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 5:01 PM EST) -- Home REIT has paid £69.5 million ($95.1 million) for 11 real estate portfolios that have a combined nearly 800 beds, according to an announcement Monday from the homeless shelter-focused U.K. real estate investment trust. The portfolios comprise 171 properties and a total of 798 beds, Home REIT said Monday. With the latest purchase, the firm has now spent more than £184 million of proceeds from its 2020 initial public offering, and the company is also in advanced talks for additional purchases that would deploy the remainder of the IPO proceeds, the firm said. Home REIT invests in properties leased to companies...

