NLRB Rejects Bid To End Hotel Union, Citing Busting Tactics

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 6:24 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board regional official dismissed a petition to dissolve a union at the Hilton Anchorage in Alaska, saying the hotel tainted the petition by illegally undermining the union during contract talks and in apparently anti-union behavior. The NLRB regional director said in a decision Friday that the petition came too soon after the hotel barred union representatives from its facility and communicated with employees behind the union's back. The incidents pointed to enough of a relationship between the employer's actions and the petition to warrant dismissal, the decision said. "The weight of evidence supports, and I conclude, that...

