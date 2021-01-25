Austria Will Support Public Tax Reporting, Diplomat Says

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 12:41 PM EST) -- Austria will give its support to a proposal on public corporate tax disclosure in the European Union, a diplomat told Law360 Monday, which means that public tax disclosure may come closer to happening despite an inconclusive meeting Friday. No vote was taken Friday on whether to support public tax transparency at the meeting of an EU committee of finance officials, according to the Austrian diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity. But Austria made clear that it would vote in favor of the text if there were a vote, the official told Law360. The comments come after Portugal, which holds the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS