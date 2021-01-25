AMC Hit With ADA Suit Over Access To Streaming Service

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 4:24 PM EST) -- A visually impaired Western Pennsylvania man with more than a hundred ADA lawsuits filed in federal court has lodged a new complaint, this time against AMC Theaters for its lack of a descriptive audio track on its streaming platform. Robert Jahoda, of Ambridge, Pennsylvania, along with Thomas Klaus, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, alleges AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. has violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by not offering an audio track for blind customers of its streaming service. They have been denied the same level of enjoyment as the typical viewer, according to the suit, which was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court...

