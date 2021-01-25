Biden To Roll Back Military Transgender Ban

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 11:25 AM EST) -- President Joe Biden will repeal the Trump administration's contentious bar on transgender individuals serving in the U.S. military, according to a White House announcement Monday. Biden will sign an executive order repealing the policy, which had effectively banned transgender people from joining or openly serving in the military. The move will reinstate an Obama-era policy that had allowed transgender people to serve openly for the first time, according to the White House's announcement. "Allowing all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform is better for the military and better for the country because an inclusive force is a more effective...

