Groups Sue Over Last-Minute Trump Fuel Standard Changes

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 6:42 PM EST) -- Environmental groups on Monday asked for a Second Circuit review of what they called a rushed, last-minute Trump administration giveaway to automakers dragging their feet to postpone compliance with emissions guidelines, which they said must be stopped. The Sierra Club and the Natural Resources Defense Council told the Second Circuit that the former administration finalized the rule to delay costly fines for automakers that don't comply with fuel emissions goals just days before President Joe Biden took office. The move would put off stiffer penalties for cars and trucks that don't comply with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration fuel standards until...

