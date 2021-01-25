Uber Facing Trademark Fight Over 'Freight Link' Service

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 4:57 PM EST) -- Shipping company Freightlink Inc. is suing Uber for trademark infringement over the rideshare giant's launch of a new service called Uber Freight Link. In a lawsuit filed Friday in Utah federal court, Freightlink said the name of Uber Technologies Inc.'s new offering — an enterprise software product by Uber's trucking operation — is clearly going to confuse consumers. "Not only does the term Uber Freightlink contain the entirety of the 'Freightlink' mark, but it is very similar in sound and commercial impression to the 'Freightlink' mark, as associated with the underlying services that target consumers and the channels of trade are...

