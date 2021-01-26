DOL Unwinds Trump Era Rule Limiting Nonpublic Guidance

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 4:05 PM EST) -- On Wednesday the U.S. Department of Labor will rescind a Trump era rule that limited the agency's ability to issue and rely on subregulatory guidance, the government said in a notice in the Federal Register. In the new rule set for publication, the DOL said it was rescinding a previous rule that said certain types of documents not intended for a public audience would not be considered guidance, because the old rule would restrict the new administration's ability to issue guidance. The DOL filed the notice about the new rule Friday. "The department has concluded that the internal rule on guidance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS