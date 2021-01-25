Arab News Channel Can Appeal Ruling In Qatar Airways Suit

Law360, London (January 25, 2021, 10:38 PM GMT) -- A judge ruled Monday that an Arabic news channel allegedly controlled by the Saudi royal family can appeal a decision that Qatar Airways' suit over a "malicious" news story should be heard in England and not the United Arab Emirates. High Court Judge Pushpinder Saini accepted arguments from Al Arabiya and two other UAE companies that there was an important question of law for the Court of Appeal to consider on whether permission to serve out of jurisdiction can be granted for claims of "malicious falsehood" against news organizations outside England and Wales. In December, the judge rejected the jurisdictional challenge, saying there were...

