How Criminal Antitrust Compliance Is Changing

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 6:50 PM EST) -- Over the past two decades, robust compliance programs have become increasingly important across a wide range of enforcement matters. In addition to helping avoid violations before they start, having effective compliance programs in place can be critical when regulators and prosecutors are making charging or settlement determinations. Companies that maintain robust internal procedures also have more opportunities to self-report or take other proactive measures in response to illegal conduct by their employees. The advantages of having a comprehensive compliance program are especially acute in the antitrust arena, given the considerable benefits available under the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust leniency program...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS