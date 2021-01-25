Fast-Track Asylum Found To Have Left Hundreds In Limbo

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 8:22 PM EST) -- Two Trump-era pilot programs designed to speed up the asylum-seeking process left hundreds of cases unresolved and unopened in the immigration courts, according to a government watchdog report released Monday. The U.S. Government Accountability Office said that as of October, more than half of the asylum-seekers who passed an initial screening in the programs did not have their full immigration cases initiated by the U.S. Department of Justice, which oversees the immigration courts. The two pilot tracks, one for Mexicans and the other for non-Mexican nationals, set expedited timetables for these screenings and allowed border officials to retain custody of asylum-seekers...

