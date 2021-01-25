Appeals Court Revives LAPD Bomb Tech's Harassment Suit

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 9:51 PM EST) -- A California appeals court has reversed a win for the Los Angeles Police Department, ruling that a trial court jumped the gun when it tossed a bias case from a bomb squad technician whose attorney failed to label her sexual harassment claim as its own cause of action. A unanimous panel in California's Second Appellate District on Friday upheld the trial court's grant of summary judgment to the city on Stefanie Alcocer's discrimination and retaliation claims under the state's Fair Employment and Housing Act, but said her sexual harassment claim shouldn't have gotten the ax. The panel noted that it reversed...

