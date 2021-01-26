Homeland Security Committee Advances Biden's DHS Pick

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 12:15 PM EST) -- A U.S. Senate committee voted Tuesday to recommend Alejandro Mayorkas, President Joe Biden's choice to lead the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, to the full Senate, despite opposition from Republicans expressing doubts over his effectiveness in enforcing immigration laws. In a bipartisan 7-4 vote, the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs advanced Mayorkas, who previously served under the Obama administration and would be the first Latinx head of the DHS if confirmed. Two Republicans, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, broke ranks with the other members of their party to back Mayorkas while voicing reservations based...

