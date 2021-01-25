2nd Circ. Tosses Reinsurer's $5M Investment Fraud Suit

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 7:57 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit backed a dismissal Monday of a Bermudan reinsurer's $5 million securities fraud suit against a Bermudan capital investment company and its owner, agreeing with the lower court that the transaction was not bound by U.S. law. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel found that Cavello Bay Reinsurance Ltd.'s claims against Spencer Capital Ltd. were "predominantly foreign," and the parties' transactions were designed to avoid taxation under U.S. law. "The claims here are based on a private agreement for a private offering between a Bermudan investor and a Bermudan issuer," the panel said. "The transaction implicates only the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS