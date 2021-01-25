DLA Piper Adds Ex-Littler Shareholder To Employment Group

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 4:20 PM EST) -- DLA Piper announced Monday that the firm's employment practice has added a former Littler Mendelson PC shareholder as a partner in San Francisco. Bringing experience in jury trials, state and federal appeals, and arbitrations, Richard Rahm advises employers in class and collective actions involving wage and hour claims and also handles other complex disputes, according to DLA Piper's announcement. Rahm's background includes advising employers in the transportation, financial and retail industries, according to the firm. Brian Kaplan, global co-chair and U.S. chair of the firm's employment practice, said in a statement that bringing on Rahm strengthens the firm's sought-after employment practice....

