Ex-Indivior Parent Withdraws $1.4B Claim Over Suboxone

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- Indivior unveiled a deal Monday with its British former parent company to withdraw a $1.4 billion indemnity claim following a large-scale settlement with the U.S. government over the drugmaker's claims about the opioid addiction treatment Suboxone Film. The deal announced Monday calls for Indivior to pay Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC $50 million total over five years and ends a claim dispute between RB and its former business that had been pending in the Commercial Court in London. In an effort by RB to recoup money from a $1.4 billion settlement struck with the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission in 2019, RB...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS