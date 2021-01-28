Liquidators Can Challenge Siphoned Saudi Securities Case

Law360, London (January 28, 2021, 5:46 PM GMT) -- A judge in London has given liquidators permission to appeal his findings that a Saudi Arabian lender is not liable to repay $318 million that a Saudi businessman allegedly stripped from his company, although they will have to deposit £3 million ($4 million) to cover legal costs. High Court Judge Timothy Fancourt said in an order dated Jan. 22 that liquidators suing Samba Financial Group over the transfer of securities could challenge his ruling at the Court of Appeal. The judge found earlier this month that Saad Investments Co. Ltd. had lost ownership of the securities when Maan Al-Sanea, its former director, transferred stocks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS