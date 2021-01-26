Imprisoned Kuwaiti Sued In London For £8M Guarantee

Law360, London (January 26, 2021, 5:17 PM GMT) -- A Kuwaiti lawyer has sued a businessman, who was sentenced to three years in prison in the Middle Eastern state after allegedly issuing a check in bad faith, in London for allegedly failing to repay an £8 million ($11 million) debt that he had guaranteed. Abdulaziz Alsanad, a qualified lawyer practicing in Kuwait and chief executive of the Sanad Holding Group, said in a Jan. 20 filing at the High Court that he is suing Dr. Abdulla Al-Humaidi for the money. Al-Humaidi guaranteed the money would be paid back by Kuwaiti European Holding Group, Alsanad alleges. Al-Humaidi is the chief executive of...

