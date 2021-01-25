MedMen Must Pay Ex-CFO At Least $500K In Legal Fees

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 6:03 PM EST) -- A California state court ordered cannabis company MedMen to pay its former chief financial officer at least $500,000 in legal fees amid his retaliatory firing suit, finding his contract covered fees in future disputes with MedMen regardless of their outcome. Judge Mark A. Young on Thursday rejected MedMen's argument that his prior order on fees didn't mean the company had to pay up immediately. He granted former chief financial officer James Parker another order forcing payment on $500,000 in fees from 2019, though he asked for additional information on the reasonableness of a $112,555 request from the previous year. The fee...

