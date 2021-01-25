Duke Energy Agrees To $1.1B Deal For NC Coal Ash Cleanup

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 6:54 PM EST) -- Duke Energy will eat $1.1 billion in compliance costs related to its coal ash legacy in North Carolina rather than pass those costs on to ratepayers, the state attorney general and the Sierra Club said Monday. Attorney General Josh Stein, the Sierra Club, Duke and the Public Staff-North Carolina Utilities Commission — an independent agency representing utility ratepayers — jointly announced the proposed settlement that, if approved by the North Carolina Utilities Commission, would resolve several cases currently before the commission. Over the years, as regulators have cracked down on Duke's coal ash waste in the wake of spills and other...

