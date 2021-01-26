Steptoe Snaps Up IP Pro In NY From Alston & Bird

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 7:46 PM EST) -- Steptoe & Johnson LLP has boosted its New York City presence by scooping up a litigator with years of experience in the intellectual property world from Alston & Bird LLP. Steve Yang has made the move to Steptoe & Johnson as a partner, the firm said in an announcement Monday, saying he handles issues from federal court litigation to U.S. International Trade Commission investigations. He told Law360 on Tuesday that he is always looking for a good platform to better his practice, and he has gotten to know Steptoe & Johnson as a firm really well over the past few years, having...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS