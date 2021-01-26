What EPA Crackdown On Defeat Devices Means For Cos.

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 5:45 PM EST) -- In February 2020, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that it was making enforcement of Clean Air Act prohibitions against "defeat devices" and tampering with the emissions control systems of engines and vehicles one of its National Compliance Initiatives, or NCIs. Defeat devices and vehicle tampering are often designed to improve vehicle speed or performance — but they can often come at the cost of increased air pollution. A vehicle that has been illegally altered may produce 30 to 40 times more pollution than a newly certified and compliant vehicle. In the short time since the elevation of this issue to...

