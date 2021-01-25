TransPerfect Says Ross Aronstam Shirked Its Client Duties

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 10:36 PM EST) -- TransPerfect Global Inc. sued Ross Aronstam & Moritz LLP, and name partner Garrett D. Moritz, Monday in Delaware Chancery Court, accusing its former counsel of malpractice after it hid information from TransPerfect on the orders of its court-appointed custodian. Ross Aronstam's representation of TransPerfect during a bitter Chancery Court sale process in 2017 was compromised by its responsibilities to retired Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP partner Robert B. Pincus, the translation company's appointed custodian, who directed the firm to hide billing information from its clients at TransPerfect, according to the complaint. TransPerfect said it paid Skadden substantial fees for...

