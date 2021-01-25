Jenner Leader Takes DOJ Post, WilmerHale Vet Joins OPM

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 10:16 PM EST) -- Jenner & Block LLP announced Monday that the co-chair of one of its government-focused practices is taking a top spot in the U.S. Department of Justice, while the U.S. Office of Personnel Management said it was adding a former WilmerHale attorney as general counsel. The now former co-chair of Jenner's government controversies and public policy litigation practice, Emily Loeb, has been appointed to the role of associate deputy attorney general, the firm said. And Lynn Eisenberg, who was counsel in the strategic response group of WilmerHale's Washington, D.C., office before her most recent job as counsel on President Joe Biden's transition...

