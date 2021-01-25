ITC To Probe Vivint, SimpliSafe Over Smart Doorbell Imports

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 10:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission will launch an investigation into allegedly unfair imports of smart video doorbell components that may be infringing patents, saying Monday that the investigation will target Vivint Smart Home, SimpliSafe and Arlo Technologies. The ITC's investigation will try to determine if Vivint Smart Home Inc., SimpliSafe Inc. and Arlo Technologies Inc. imported certain video doorbells, cameras, and related components and software in violation of the Tariff Act of 1930. The investigation stems from SkyBell Technologies Inc., SB IP Holdings LLC and Eyetalk365 LLC's December 2020 complaint alleging violations of the Tariff Act, ITC Secretary Lisa R. Barton...

