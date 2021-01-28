Law Degrees Aren't Wasted In Gov't Affairs Or Compliance

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 4:12 PM EST) -- Law firm attorneys who are tired of working 60 hours a week and doing three hours of work for one billable hour can go into government affairs or corporate compliance without wasting their law degree, said experts at a Connecticut lawyer association panel. Michael Bush, director of compliance at The Hartford Financial Services Group, said at a webinar on Wednesday that people have a misconception that compliance officers don't do any legal work when in fact compliance is the practical application of the law. "I view compliance as the bridge between the legal team and the operations and the business," Bush...

