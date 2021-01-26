Shipman Promotes Ex-Engineer, Intl. Trade Leader To Partner

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 4:37 PM EST) -- Shipman & Goodwin LLP has promoted to partner an attorney who boasts both an engineering degree and international trade expertise, offering competitive insights to the firm's environmental and aerospace and defense clients. The Connecticut-centered law firm on Monday announced that Alfredo G. Fernández was promoted from associate to partner in Hartford, the state capital and location of the firm's largest office. A statement and his LinkedIn profile note that Fernández, whose new promotion was effective Jan. 1, became a partner after nearly eight-and-a-half years as an associate. Fernández serves as the head of Shipman & Goodwin's international trade practice, which co-managing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS