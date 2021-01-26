Adler Pollock Moves To Nix Suit Over $11M Jury Loss

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 3:06 PM EST) -- New England regional firm Adler Pollock & Sheehan PC has moved to dismiss a suit from a Connecticut venture fund manager alleging the firm's bad advice led to an $11 million jury verdict against him, telling the court that the former client's own misconduct renders the claims invalid. Adler Pollock said in a motion to dismiss on Monday that Aashish Kalra had already been found liable for intentional misconduct by a jury in an underlying dispute with his former business partner Rakshitt Chugh, which under Connecticut law means he cannot now try to shift the blame to Adler Pollock through a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS