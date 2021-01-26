Green Groups Too Late To Stop Mont. Mining Expansion

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 4:25 PM EST) -- A federal judge has refused a bid to stop the expansion of the Rosebud Mine in Montana, writing that a stop-work order would be ineffectual since mining operations at the new site were already underway when the injunction was requested. U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters denied WildEarth Guardians, the Sierra Club and other environmental groups' motion for a preliminary injunction Monday, finding that the request to forbid Westmoreland Mining LLC from mining the expansion site was made too late. The groups had sought to block coal mining at the southeast Montana location until the conclusion of an ongoing lawsuit, in...

