SC Utility To Pay $2M To Settle Failed Nuclear Project Suit

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 4:02 PM EST) -- A South Carolina utility has agreed to pay $2 million to investors to settle allegations it misled them about liabilities associated with a now-defunct nuclear reactor project while selling mini bonds, according to a filing in federal court. The South Carolina Public Service Authority, also known as Santee Cooper, and former CEO Lonnie N. Carter agreed to the settlement with a proposed class of investors Monday, nearly two years after a suit was filed against the company for allegedly misleading those individuals when issuing mini bonds despite knowing that the nuclear project was rife with issues. The investors alleged that the...

