3 Firms Rep PE Firm's $1.9B Deal For Exeter

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 6:39 PM EST) -- Swedish private equity firm EQT AB said Tuesday it's buying real estate investor Exeter in a deal valued at $1.87 billion and guided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Swedish law firm Vinge and Goodwin Procter LLP. Stockholm-based EQT AB said in a joint statement with Exeter Property Group that the deal helps the private equity firm accelerate its growth in the real estate sector while giving the suburban Philadelphia-headquartered investment manager the ability to benefit from synergies and EQT AB's experience. The purchase terms for Exeter involve payment of EQT shares worth $800 million and nearly $1.1 billion in cash, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS