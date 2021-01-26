Australia's IFM Makes €5.06B Tender Offer For Naturgy Stake

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 9:57 AM EST) -- Australian energy investment firm IFM Investors said Tuesday that it has lobbed a €5.06 billion ($6.13 billion) bid for a significant stake in Madrid-based energy and utility company Naturgy Energy Group, which boasts the largest gas and electricity distribution networks in Spain. The voluntary tender offer from IFM Global Infrastructure Fund is for a stake of up to 22.69% in Freshfields-advised Naturgy Energy Group SA, according to a statement. Naturgy's infrastructure portfolio spans more than 20 countries, and in addition to its gas and electricity distribution networks, the company is a major player in the renewables market, including wind, solar and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS