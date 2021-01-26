NY Judge To Hear Davis Polk Defamation Claims In Bias Case

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 4:43 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has agreed to consider Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP's planned move to sanction a former associate and his counsel over allegedly defamatory statements that appear in a complaint accusing the firm of racial discrimination. U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods on Monday granted the firm's request for a pre-motion conference regarding its intention to file a motion for sanctions under Rule 11 and scheduled it for Feb. 1. The Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 11 requires attorneys to make good-faith efforts to submit accurate arguments before the court. The conference will center on a letter claiming...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS