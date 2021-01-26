Eli Lilly Says HHS Drug Discount Rule Will Cost It Billions

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 9:22 PM EST) -- Eli Lilly and Co. wants an Indiana federal judge to block the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from deciding what discounts the drugmaker owes pharmacies that contract with hospitals in low-income areas, accusing HHS of pursuing a "dubious scheme" that will "penalize Lilly to the tune of billions of dollars." In a motion on Monday, Indianapolis-based Lilly sought a preliminary injunction blocking a new HHS rule that sets up panels to resolve disputes in the 340B program, which lowers drug prices for hospitals that serve underprivileged populations. According to Lilly, the rule "flagrantly violates" the constitutional rights of drugmakers...

