Norway's Plan To Fine Grindr $12M Draws Call For FTC Action

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 10:12 PM EST) -- The Norwegian Data Protection Authority announced its intent Tuesday to hit dating app Grindr with an $11.7 million fine for user privacy violations, in what would amount to the largest fine from the agency and which sparked calls from one U.S. consumer advocacy group for the Federal Trade Commission to follow suit with an action of its own. The Norwegian regulator slammed Grindr in the announcement for what it called "grave violations" of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, making a "preliminary conclusion" on the fine based on findings that the app shared user data illegally with third parties....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS