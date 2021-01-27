Texas Justices Told To Deny Blue Cross Blue Shield's Refund

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 7:57 PM EST) -- The Texas comptroller told the state Supreme Court that a trial court misinterpreted a statute in giving Blue Cross Blue Shield a $3 million refund for insurance premium tax and maintenance tax. The comptroller, in a petition for review filed Monday, asked the court to reverse a lower court's decision to give Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas a $3 million refund. The state argued that the lower court erred when it concluded that Blue Cross escaped taxation because a stop-loss policy issued to a self-insured employer is not an insurance policy or contract covering risks on individuals or groups. The plain meaning...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS