Hedrick Kring Taps Mills Shirley Atty To Open Houston Office

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 9:15 AM EST) -- A former Mills Shirley LLP partner will lead Hedrick Kring PLLC's new office in Houston, the Dallas-based civil litigation boutique firm announced recently. The 11-attorney firm placed partner Kevin G. Corcoran in charge of the office with the goal of adding five to 10 more attorneys in the next year, the firm said Tuesday. Corcoran told Law360 the firm has had a presence in Houston for years, serving clients in the fossil fuel industry. "The firm has had a number of clients in Houston for a number of years and we believe we could serve them better by formally opening a Houston...

