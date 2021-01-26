4th Circ. Rejects Nike's Appeal Over Trademark Ad Ban

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 12:15 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday refused to undo a trademark ruling that forced Nike Inc. to halt an advertising campaign centered on the slogan "Sport Changes Everything," ruling the case moot after Nike chose to abandon the ads. Nike had urged the appeals court to overturn a preliminary injunction that the sneaker giant called an improper "restraint on speech," but the court said it had no power to weigh in after Nike "disavowed any intent to continue using the tagline." "Nike hasn't engaged in speech barred by the order so far and doesn't claim that it intends to do so in...

