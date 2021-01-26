Firms Pitch Strength In Bid To Lead Kyocera-AVX Deal Suit

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 9:29 PM EST) -- Grant & Eisenhofer PA and Gardy & Notis LLP went up against a team led by Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Friedlander & Gorris PA to present competing arguments Tuesday for Delaware Chancery Court appointment as counsel in a class challenge to Kyocera Corp.'s March 2020 $1 billion take-private deal with AVX Corp. The applications to Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III highlighted a range of strengths and purported opposing team weaknesses with regard to stockholder class stakes and strategies developed by the plaintiff teams that had to investigate and scramble together complaints as the COVID-19 pandemic deepened. Andrews & Springer LLC, Friedman...

