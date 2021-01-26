Newark Reaches Deal With Advocates Over Lead Water Fixes

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 6:23 PM EST) -- The Natural Resources Defense Council and a group of Newark, New Jersey, educators have reached an agreement with the city that ensures work to fix lead water problems continues and residents receive clean water, they told a Garden State federal court Tuesday, requesting dismissal of the case. The settlement calls for the city to continue replacing lead service lines that feed water into peoples' homes and providing free water testing and filters for some residents to ensure the water supply is safe, according to court documents. The city and state regulators' settlement with the NRDC and Newark Education Workers Caucus does...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS