Gunderson Helps Online Checkout Biz Fast Raise $102M

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 6:01 PM EST) -- Online checkout company Fast said Tuesday it raised $102 million with help from Gunderson Dettmer, funds that the financial technology company will use to boost adoption of its one-click checkout technology. Fast AF Inc. said that including the latest round, it has raised $124 million to date. Fast launched its Fast Checkout technology in September and plans to make it available to a range of e-commerce platforms and online retailers, the announcement said. The technology offers one-click purchasing, without a password. Once users make their first purchase using the technology, they are automatically signed up for the service and don't...

