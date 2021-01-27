Pot Security Co. Fights To Stop Class Cert. In Wage Action

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 6:18 PM EST) -- Fresh off its failed bid to take a Fair Labor Standards Act class action dispute over whether federal labor laws protect employees at federally illegal businesses to the U.S. Supreme Court, cannabis security company Helix TCS urged a Colorado federal judge to bar certification of the proposed class of workers. In a brief filed Monday, the company told the court that the evidence didn't support arguments that the workers were similarly situated, adding that limited discovery would be needed to resolve the certification question. "The only 'evidence' offered by Plaintiff in support of conditional certification are two declarations (despite having at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS