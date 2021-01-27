Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pot Security Co. Fights To Stop Class Cert. In Wage Action

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 6:18 PM EST) -- Fresh off its failed bid to take a Fair Labor Standards Act class action dispute over whether federal labor laws protect employees at federally illegal businesses to the U.S. Supreme Court, cannabis security company Helix TCS urged a Colorado federal judge to bar certification of the proposed class of workers.

In a brief filed Monday, the company told the court that the evidence didn't support arguments that the workers were similarly situated, adding that limited discovery would be needed to resolve the certification question.

"The only 'evidence' offered by Plaintiff in support of conditional certification are two declarations (despite having at...

