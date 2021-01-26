10th Circ. Won't Revive J&J Unit Breast Implant Suit

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 7:17 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of a suit brought by two women against J&J Unit Mentor Worldwide over allegations of leaking breast implants, affirming the lower court's opinion that their claims were barred by federal law. The panel said in a published opinion that Amber Brooks and Jamie Gale's negligence and failure claims against Mentor over their MemoryGel implants are preempted by the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act. According to the panel, Congress and the courts have made it clear that a plaintiff may sue under state law for conduct that violates the Medical Device Amendment to the FDCA,...

